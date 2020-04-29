VnExpress International
Culture

Vietnamese OST hits Billboard chart

By An Nguyen   April 29, 2020 | 08:15 am GMT+7

'I'll Give My Soul', performed by Vietnamese singer Dang Mai Phuong, has entered the weekly Billboard Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart.

After basking in the Top 30 during the past two weeks, "I’ll Give My Soul" has climbed to 21st position on Billboard, which lists the most popular songs on adult contemporary radio stations across the U.S.

The song is composed by Taylor Eros and features in the cinema project "Trung Vuong" (She – Kings), which is still in production. Written for a female hero from the movie, "I'll Give My Soul" delivers a message of resilience and courage during an historic war. In the movie, she has her husband killed before being forced to marry her enemy.

By entering the Billboard chart, the song stands alongside other international hits, including "The Man" by Taylor Swift and "Memories" by Maroon 5.

Previously, My Tam was the only Vietnamese singer to break into a Billboard chart with her ninth album in the Top 10 World Album Chart  2018.

Cover of Ill give my soul single. Photo courtesy of She - Kings.

Cover of the "I'll Give My Soul" single. Photo courtesy of "She - Kings".

Dang Mai Phuong was born in 1996 in the northern province of Thai Binh. She came to Ho Chi Minh City in 2014 and was in several musical bands. In "She - Kings", she sings the sountrack and do voiceovers for a protagonist.

"She - Kings" is an animation movie about Hai Ba Trung or the Trung Sisters, Trung Trac and Trung Nhi, Vietnamese military leaders who ruled for three years after rebelling in 40 CE against the first Chinese overlords of Vietnam. They are regarded as national heroines.

Vietnamese version of 'I'll Give My Soul".

