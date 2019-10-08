Vietnamese horror flick has world premiere in South Korea

The film was screened Sunday under the "A Window on Asian Cinema" section.

The film is set in the Mekong Delta, telling the story of a 20-year-old young man who gets back home after an accident-induced coma. He finds his family acting weirdly as his grandfather’s health deteriorates, while his female cousin just vanishes into thin air. At the same time, spooky events start to plague the old house.

Film producer Hoang Quan said that the film’s idea came from the Vietnamese practice of male progeniture. In some families, grandparents clearly show preference for the eldest son of the eldest son. "The film revolves around inheritance and male chauvinism. While the title is "Home Sweet Home", the message is the opposite - sometimes, home isn’t the best place to return to."

The film will be screened at BIFF on October 8 and 10 before premiering in Vietnam on October 25.

Beside "Home Sweet Home", three other Vietnamese films will be screened in the section on Asian cinema: family drama "Thua Me Con Di" (Goodbye Mother), supernatural romance "Bi Mat Cua Gio" (Secret of The Wind), and "Anh Trai Yeu Quai" (My Annoying Brother) – a remake of the 2016 South Korean smash hit of the same name.