Culture

Vietnamese film with romantic spirit to premiere in the U.S.

By Tam Ky   October 4, 2019 | 01:06 pm GMT+7
A still from "Predestined: Lover From A Past Life".

A Vietnamese feature film about a love that stays alive through centuries will be released in American cinemas this December.

"Nhan Duyen: Nguoi Yeu Tien Kiep", unofficially translated as "Predestined: Lover From A Past Life" is directed by Luk Van.

It tells the story of a man who decided to become a spirit to follow and protect his lover for centuries, until present days.

The movie will be screened in cinemas in Westminster, Garden Grove, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

According to Quynh Chi, producer of the movie, her team has worked with several partners in California and signed a co-operation agreement with a distributor to take the film to international audiences.

The film premiered in Vietnam on October 3.

It is a recent trend that many Vietnamese filmmakers are seeking international audiences, particularly the diaspora, for their works.

In March 2019, "Hai Phuong" (Furie) was released in the U.S. and earned $600,000 in the first week. A month later, "Lat Mat: Nha Co Khach" (Face Off: The Walking Guest) was also introduced to American and Australian moviegoers.

Trailer phim Nhân duyên: Người yêu tiền kiếp
 
 

Trailer of "Predestined: Lover From A Past Life".
