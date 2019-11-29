VnExpress International
Vietnamese film project wins $183,000 Singapore grant

By Mai Trang   November 29, 2019 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
A visual concept from the film "Glorious Ashes". Photo courtesy of Bui Thac Chuyen.

Vietnamese feature film "Tro tan Ruc Ro" (Glorious Ashes) has been awarded a SGD250,000 ($183,000) grant by the Singapore Film Commission.

The project is one of eight films that won the commission’s inaugural Southeast Asia Co-production Grant. Indonesia and Thailand have got the grant for three films each, while the other one has gone to a Malaysian project.

"Glorious Ashes" is adapted from two short stories "Cui Muc Troi Ve" (Drifting Firewood)  and "Glorious Ashes" by Vietnamese writer Nguyen Ngoc Tu. It will be directed by Bui Thac Chuyen and produced by Tran Thi Bich Ngoc. 

Set in a poor Vietnamese coastal village, the movie revolves around the lives of three women caught in distinct yet strangely related love stories, wrapped in ongoing inner conflicts and suppression. 

"Glorious Ashes" had earlier won a $15,000 funding prize at the Asian Project Market program of the 2017 Busan Film Festival in South Korea.

It was also one of 15 professional film projects that went to Cannes, calling for investment partners from all over the world.

The Southeast Asia Co-Production Grant Award was created to encourage new talents in the region’s film industry to work together to produce world-class artworks. 

