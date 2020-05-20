VnExpress International
Culture

Vietnamese actress shines in new Spike Lee trailer

By Phong Kieu   May 20, 2020 | 07:00 am GMT+7

Spike Lee’s Vietnam War film 'Da 5 Bloods' features Ngo Thanh Van as infamous radio presenter Hanoi Hannah in the new trailer.

"Black GI, is it fair to serve more than the white Americans that sent you here?" the Vietnamese actress, playing an ao dai clad Hanoi Hannah, asks in "Da 5 Bloods" trailer sneak peek.

Ngo Thanh Van, or Veronica Ngo, could not hide her excitement after sharing the trailer on her Facebook page.

"I like it! This is a Spike Lee movie about the Vietnam War," she said, adding she is proud to play Trinh Thi Ngo, or Hanoi Hannah, who used her voice to convince American soldiers to leave the battlefield in Vietnam and return home. Van had spent three months speaking with a northern Vietnamese accent to prepare for her role.

Ngo Thanh Van as Hanoi Hannah in Da 5 Bloods trailer. 

Ngo Thanh Van as Hanoi Hannah in "Da 5 Bloods" trailer. 

With the Chambers Brothers’ hit "Time Has Come Today" as theme song, the trailer includes vintage footage of Vietnam War protests and U.S. President Richard Nixon's resignation speech.

"Da 5 Bloods" depicts four veterans, including Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis) and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.), returning to Vietnam searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader with help from a tour guide (Johnny Tri Nguyen), amid the lure of buried treasure.

Battling forces of humanity and nature, they are confronted by the eternal ravages of the Vietnam War. The movie was filmed in Vietnam last summer.

Spike Lee is well-known for his directorial work in "Do The Right Thing" [1989], "Jungle Fever" [1991], "Malcolm X" [1992], "He Got Game" [1998], and especially "BlacKkKlansman" [2018], which earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Ngo Thanh Van is an A-list Vietnamese actress and producer, appearing in Hollywood films like "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" [2017], "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny" [2016], and upcoming American superhero film "The Old Guard."

"Da 5 Bloods" will be available on Netflix starting June 12. It was originally meant to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, but the Covid-19 pandemic ruled out the plan.

