Culture

Charlize Theron superhero film to feature Vietnamese star

By Nguyen Quy   May 13, 2020 | 08:53 pm GMT+7
A scene in the American superhero film "The Old Guard." Photo courtesy of Netflix.

"The Old Guard”, featuring Vietnamese actress and film producer Ngo Thanh Van alongside Hollywood star Charlize Theron, will premiere on Netflix on July 10.

Based on the comic book of the same name, the movie will star Oscar-winner Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The story focuses on a pack of centuries-old immortal mercenaries forced into battle after their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

Van's role has yet to be revealed. In June 2019, she relocated to the U.K for casting and to learn horse riding in preparation for the role.

Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van on the set of "The Old Guard" in the U.K., 2019.

Earlier, American director Spike Lee announced his new film "Da 5 Bloods" would premiere on Netflix on June 12, also featuring Ngo Thanh Van. It was filmed in Vietnam last summer, when Lee posted a photo of himself and Van, or Veronica Ngo, online, saying she would play Hanoi Hannah.

Van is no stranger to Hollywood. She has acted in "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon 2" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". 

Vietnamese action film "Hai Phuong" (Furie), produced by Van, also its lead actress, ran on Netflix last year.

Tags: Netflix Ngo Thanh Van American movie Vietnamese actress The Old Guard action thriller
 
