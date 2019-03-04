VnExpress International
Vietnamese action flick Furie 27th in US box office

By An Nguyen   March 4, 2019 | 07:34 pm GMT+7
Furie, Hai Phuong in Vietnamese, earned $145.000 from 14 theaters in the U.S. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Furie, Hai Phuong in Vietnamese, earned $145.000 from 14 theaters last week, according to Box Office Mojo.

Officially released in the U.S on March 1, Furie was a limited release (599 cinemas and under) film, while the top 10 movies in the U.S last week were all wide releases (600 cinemas or more).

Furie received a rating of Fresh (60 percent or more positive ratings from critics) in the first five reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the American review-aggregation website for films and television.

Directed by Le Van Kiet, Furie tells the story of a woman from the Mekong Delta whose daughter has been kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to find her daughter against all odds and all the bad guys.

The film stars Ngo Thanh Van, also known as Veronica Ngo, an A-list Vietnamese actress, who has also produced the movie.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 remained on top of the U.S. box office last week, earning revenues estimated at $30 million, a 4.5 percent drop week to week. In second place was A Madea Family Funeral, the latest movie in Tyler Perry's comedy series about a black woman named Madea.

Trailer 3 phim Hai Phượng
 
 

