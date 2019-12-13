Vietnam’s Mother Goddess to entertain Miss World contest

The dance, which involves balancing a tray on the head usually with several votive offerings, is part of a traditional ritual in the country that prays to the Mother Goddess for peace, fertility, luck and prosperity.

The opening act of the Miss World Final is the program called "Dances of the World." Contestants are required to perform a traditional dance from their native land. Thuy Linh has chosen the dance that makes offerings to the Mother Goddess, also known as the "golden tray dance."

Thuy Linh has chosen a dress designed by Thuy Nguyen to perform her "golden tray dance." Photo by VnExpress/Le Thien Vien.

Thuy Linh has been practicing many months for Saturday’s performance, which will have her balance a pyramid-shaped tray on her head. The dance is particularly challenging, requiring the performer to use her hands or legs to toss the tray or wear the tray on top of her head, forehead, chin, lips, back and shoulders.

"The most difficult part is the technique of tossing and swinging the tray. It must be done in way that the tray does not fall. Despite the challenges in the beginning days of practice, this unique dance has inspired me to understand and feel deeply my country’s traditional culture," Linh said.

Choreographer Huynh Men, who has been instructing Thuy Linh, said that the Vietnamese beauty has suffered several bruising in preparing for the performance.

Thuy Linh practices her golden tray dance before going to England for the Miss World competition. Photo by VnExpress/Le Thien Vien.

Thuy Linh, 19, won the Miss World Vietnam in 2019 title last August in Da Nang. After winning the crown, she has appeared as a vedette in many major fashion events in Vietnam and abroad.

The final of Miss World 2019 is set to start at 9p.m. Vietnam time on Saturday. 120 contestants from as many countries are participating in the pageant.