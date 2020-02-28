South Korean TV dramas most watched streaming on Netflix Vietnam

A still from South Korean series "Crash Landing On You". Photo courtesy of Netflix.

The South Korean drama series "Itaewon Class", which tells the story of an ex-convict whose life has been turned upside down after he gets expelled from school for punching a bully and his father is killed in an accident, was the most popular show among Vietnamese audiences.

Another South Korean series "Crash Landing On You", which is about a South Korean woman who accidentally crash lands in North Korea, came in second, followed by "Hi Bye, Mama", which features a ghost mother who returns to the human world for 49 days.

Four other South Korean dramas appearing the top 10 were , "Reply 1988", "Hotel Del Luna", "Memories of the Alhambra" and "Vagabond".

The three non-Korean dramas in the top 10 shows were "Girls from Nowhere" (Thailand), "Sex Education" (the U.K.) and "The Witcher" (the U.S.).

Netflix, worldwide streamer of movies and TV shows, updates the list everyday at 11:30 a.m. in each country, with rankings based on number of viewers.

The "Korean Wave" started to develop in some Asian countries including Vietnam in the 2000s, and has strengthened since. The widespread popularity of K-pop and South Korean movies are part of this wave.

Netflix has been available in Vietnam since 2016 at VND180,000 ($7.8) a month for a basic subscription.

The service, with around 167 million subscribers in over 190 countries and territories by Q4 2019, has been seeking to produce and acquire rights for more Asian content to increase the number of global subscribers. It launched its Vietnamese language website last October.