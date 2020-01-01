VnExpress International
Culture

Son Doong cave raises the roof in latest Alan Walker MV

By Hoang Nguyen   January 1, 2020 | 09:00 am GMT+7
A screenshot from the music video, showing a scene in Son Doong Cave.

World famous DJ Alan Walker has unleashed his music video filmed in central Quang Binh Province, including Son Doong cave.

The MV depicts a young archaeologist on her quest to discover a place of mystery and wonder. After uncovering a hidden secret in a painting, she finds Quang Binh to be just the destination, mesmerized at the marvels of Son Doong, the largest natural cave in the world.

Walker’s catchy new track includes his signature future bass sound and heavy dose of dancehall. Aside from its captivating production, his music video for "Alone, Pt. II" also features the impressive vocals of American singer Ava Max, who co-wrote the song.

The trailer for the new MV was released as a Christmas gift to fans, racking up more than one million views in two days.

One hour after its YouTube premiere, the MV had garnered over 300,000 views. "Alone, Pt. II" is the second installment in the World of Walker video trilogy, continuing from "On My Way" released in March 2019 with 249 million views.

Alan Walker is a 22-year-old multi-platinum selling British-Norwegian artist, DJ and record producer. Since his breakthrough single "Faded", he has received over 18 billion audio and video streams worldwide in four years. His YouTube channel has 31.4 million subscribers, making him the 15th most followed artist on the platform.

Ava Max’s breakthrough song, "Sweet but Psycho" topped the charts in 26 countries including the UK and Germany, while reaching the U.S. top 10.

Watch the official music video for "Alone, Pt. II" here:

