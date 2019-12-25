Son Doong cave decked out in Alan Walker’s trailer

A screenshot from the trailer, showing the actor standing in Son Doong Cave.

"Merry Christmas all! Walkers, it's finally time to reveal the trailer for "Alone Pt. II". My new single with Ava Max will be released on December 27th together with a brand new music video, Chapter 2. Are you ready?" The 22-year-old wrote on his YouTube channel.

The trailer features many beautiful shots across Quang Binh Province, including Son Doong, considered the world’s largest natural cave.

The trailer, at only one minute long revealed some medodies from the song and an adventurous story-line. It has received over 600,000 views in just a few hours.

Three years ago, Walker released "Alone" featuring Swedish recording artist Noonie Bao, which garnered 941 million views and 7.3 million YouTube likes. The highly anticipated "Alone, Pt. II" MV is expected to replicate this success.

Walker rose to stardom in 2015 with smash hit "Faded", which received diamond certifications in Germany and Poland as well as multi-platinum certifications in over 10 countries including the U.S. and UK. The song also topped iTunes charts in 33 countries and accumulated over 2.4 billion YouTube views. Walker’s YouTube channel has a total view count of 7.52 billion and 31.2 million subscribers.

The featured artist on "Alone Pt. II", American singer Ava Max, is currently a rising star. Her breakthrough single "Sweet but Psycho" topping the charts in 26 countries including the UK.

In 2017, Quang Binh Province also featured in the American blockbuster "Kong: Skull Island", which grossed $566.7 million worldwide.

Check out the trailer for "Alone, Pt. II":