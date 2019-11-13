VnExpress International
Culture

Nude art explores identity of Vietnamese women

By Nhat Linh   November 13, 2019 | 07:55 pm GMT+7
The oil on canvas painting "Girl In Red Dress" is on display at the exhibition.

In the nude, they are anxious, pensive, happy, vulnerable, strong and beautiful. Pham Luc’s paintings capture different facets of the Vietnamese woman’s identity.  

The paintings or on display at the "Revealing Identity" exhibition in Hanoi.

Whether it is a shy girl beside flowers against an ancient roof or the feminine body flickering behind the curtain of a shabbily made "field bathroom" in the middle of the forest, Luc succeeds in evoking emotional responses from the viewer.

Among the 50 artworks on display are illustrations of folk stories like "Tam Cam", "Ngheu So Oc Hen" and "Vinh Quy Bai To," set in coastal countryside scenery with fish markets, fishing boats, an elderly mother waiting for her son, etc.

The exhibition will remain open until Nov 15 at the Chon Auction House, 63, Ham Long Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

Entrance is free and open to public.

