New V-pop prince MV tops YouTube Trending in Asia playlist

"Co Chac Yeu La Day" "(Isn't This Love) by singer Son Tung M-TP has earned over 17 million views, becoming the most trending video in Vietnam and Asia on July 6, the 5th in the U.S. and 7th in South Korea.

Released on July 5 with 901,000 viewers, it is also the Vietnamese MV boasting the biggest YouTube premiere.

This helped the video hit #4 in the list of most successful premieres on the online video-sharing platform, just below South Korean groups BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" and "Kill This Love", and BTS's "On".

Son Tung M-TP in "Co Chac Yeu La Day" music video. Photo courtesy of Son Tung M-TP.

It took three hours for Tung's new music video to attract 10 million views, breaking BLACKPINK's record, which reached the milestone in three hours 17 minutes.

"Co Chac Yeu La Day", featuring R&B and hip hop music, also topped the iTunes music chart in Vietnam following its release. Tung plans to release his new album "Chung Ta" (Us) later this year.

Last month, the soundtrack to his music documentary "Sky Tour" also topped Vietnam's iTunes charts, entering the top 10 in several other countries following domestic release.

At 26, Tung already has a slew of hits as well as many accolades under his belt, including an MTV Europe Music Award and inclusion in the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Vietnam.

Newspapers in South Korea, home to world-famous K-pop, like CcDailyNews, Stardailynews and Sportsseoul, have dubbed him Vietnam’s "number one artist."