Netflix adds six new Vietnamese films to streaming list

"Choi Voi" (Adrift), "Co Dau Dai Chien" (Battles Of The Brides), "Sieu Trom" (Bitcoin Heist), "Doat Hon" (Hollow), "Lua Phat" (Once Upon A Time In Vietnam), "Thien Menh Anh Hung" (Assassin’s Sword) are the six new movies that Netflix began streaming Monday.

The new movies are from a variety of genres including romantic comedy, drama, fantasy and horror.

"Choi Voi" is the story of a new bride who faces intimacy issues while her best friend plots to disrupt her marriage.

A "Thien Menh Anh Hung" (Assassin’s Sword) poster. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

"Co Dau Dai Chien" depicts the drama of a couple who must deal with ex-lovers of the groom in their wedding.

"Sieu Trom" revolves around a special agent who goes rogue and assembles a team of thieves to catch a shadowy hacker called " The Ghost".

"Doat Hon" is about a family preparing to grieve for their presumably drowned daughter, who is found alive, but her spirit appears possessed by another soul.

"Lua Phat" tells the story of Dao, who is a warrior-monk and takes up arms to protect a village controlled by a villain.

"Thien Menh Anh Hung" reflects the fate of Nguyen Vu, who vows to have his revenge on the cruel empress after she killed his entire family. Joined by lethal swordswoman Hoa Xuan, Vu takes on the palace guards in a bloody fight to the finish.

Netflix launched its Vietnamese language website in October 2019.