VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

By Reuters   October 1, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7

Thousands of Vietnam’s ethnic Cham people met under rainy September skies for their annual “Kate” festival, that marks the end of one harvest season.

The Cham are descendents of a powerful ancient kingdom that once spanned large parts of central and southern Vietnam a millennium ago.

They are a traditionally matriarchal society, which worships a female goddess and expects the youngest daughter to inherit family assets.

Vietnams ethnic Cham women perform a traditional dance during the Kate festival in rural commune Phuoc Hau in Phan Rang, Vietnam September 28, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Yen Duon.

Vietnam's ethnic Cham women perform a traditional dance during the 'Kate' festival in rural commune Phuoc Hau in Phan Rang, Vietnam September 28, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Yen Duong.

A rich history of trading and movement across Asia have made the Cham a uniquely multi-faith group, divided into predominantly Hindu and Muslim branches, all of whom come together to celebrate "Kate".

The week-long festival, which began on September 27, marks the Cham calendar’s de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest.

At the Po Klong Garai temple in the southern town of Phan Rang - a Vietnamese rendering of Panduranga, the Cham Kingdom’s ancient capital - dozens of men in bright red and white traditional costume paraded with a sacred garment.

The holy dress, which is kept in the nearby commune of Phuoc Ha, is brought to the crumbling, clay-brick 13th Century temple, within which lies a statue of the Hindu god, Shiva.

Behind a small door, the deity is dressed in the sacred Cham garments by religious leaders, who perform traditional rites and blessings. Others make offerings of fruit, boiled chicken and white rice on bamboo mats laid at the foot of the ancient temple.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnamese festival Cham ethnic culture Kate
 
Read more
Hanoi art exhibition colors ‘Endless Inspiration’ of female nudity

Hanoi art exhibition colors ‘Endless Inspiration’ of female nudity

Ancient village to replace Kong: Skull Island film set

Ancient village to replace Kong: Skull Island film set

Sotheby's acknowledgement of fake paintings a welcome first step: experts

Sotheby's acknowledgement of fake paintings a welcome first step: experts

Vietnamese movie withdrawn from Busan International Film Festival

Vietnamese movie withdrawn from Busan International Film Festival

Action flick Furie to compete at Oscars 2020

Action flick Furie to compete at Oscars 2020

Vietnamese singer to join Asia Song Festival

Vietnamese singer to join Asia Song Festival

Japanese guitarist Yuki Matsui to perform in Vietnam

Japanese guitarist Yuki Matsui to perform in Vietnam

 
go to top