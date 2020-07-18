Hanoi International Film Festival postponed to 2022

Vietnamese celebrities at the HANIFF 2018 in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Le Dinh Tung.

The ministry said the event, scheduled for November 4-8, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions.

Vietnam has closed its borders and suspended all international flights since March 25, and only issues visas for foreigners who hold diplomatic passports, alongside experts and highly skilled workers.

Celebrities from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, India, France, U.S. and others had attended previous editions of the festival.

Founded in 2010, HANIFF is the first international film festival in Vietnam. The biennial cultural event aims to honor outstanding cinematographic works to expand the domestic movie market to international audiences.

A total six prizes were awarded to international films and celebrities at HANIFF 2018, with the Philippines' Christian Bables taking home the Best Leading Actor Award, with five awards going to entries from Kazakhstan, Poland, South Korea, Iran and Serbia.