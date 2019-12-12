Grammy winner to bring Saigon music fest to climax

Winner of Best New Age Album at the 2015 Grammys, Kej will perform during the third night of the festival, alongside many Vietnamese artists.

"His music fuses fanciful melodies, the unique rhythms of traditional Indian percussion and Western electronica," according to HOZO 2019 organizers.

Both composer and music producer, Kej won the award for his album "Winds of Samsara", which topped the Billboard charts for New Age music in August 2014.

Ricky Kej will perform in HCMC on December 15. Photo by "HOZO 2019".

HOZO 2019 runs from December 13-15 on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, featuring artists from France, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Greece, Cuba and Vietnam performing traditional folk and world music on the opening night, to include Spanish group Vocal Tempo.

Renowned Vietnamese singers as well as South Korean band Cheeze are set to sway music lovers on the second night.

With the message "More music, less plastic," organizers of HOZO 2019 hope to minimize single-use plastics within the venue and ask people to spread the message of environmental protection by using free e-tickets instead of physical equivalents.

HOZO 2019 will be the first-ever music festival to be organized by local authorities. For more information, click here.