VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Grammy winner to bring Saigon music fest to climax

By Mai Nhat   December 12, 2019 | 01:30 pm GMT+7

Indian artist Ricky Kej will mesmerize crowds at HOZO 2019, HCMC’s first international music festival on December 15.

Winner of Best New Age Album at the 2015 Grammys, Kej will perform during the third night of the festival, alongside many Vietnamese artists.

"His music fuses fanciful melodies, the unique rhythms of traditional Indian percussion and Western electronica," according to HOZO 2019 organizers.

Both composer and music producer, Kej won the award for his album "Winds of Samsara", which topped the Billboard charts for New Age music in August 2014.

Grammy winner to perform at HCMCs first international music fest

Ricky Kej will perform in HCMC on December 15. Photo by "HOZO 2019".

HOZO 2019 runs from December 13-15 on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, featuring artists from France, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Greece, Cuba and Vietnam performing traditional folk and world music on the opening night, to include Spanish group Vocal Tempo.

Renowned Vietnamese singers as well as South Korean band Cheeze are set to sway music lovers on the second night.

With the message "More music, less plastic," organizers of HOZO 2019 hope to minimize single-use plastics within the venue and ask people to spread the message of environmental protection by using free e-tickets instead of physical equivalents.

HOZO 2019 will be the first-ever music festival to be organized by local authorities. For more information, click here.

Ricky Kej trình diễn 'Gandhi Tribute'
 
 

Grammy winner to bring Saigon music fest to climax

Mahatma (Gandhi Tribute) by Ricky Kej and Wouter Kellerman. 

Related News:
Tags: Ricky Kej Indian artist perform in Vietnam HOZO 2019 music festival
 
Read more
Netflix begins streaming more Vietnamese films

Netflix begins streaming more Vietnamese films

"Then" singing an intangible cultural heritage

Vietnam’s Mother Goddess to entertain Miss World contest

Vietnam’s Mother Goddess to entertain Miss World contest

'Joker' most popular movie among Vietnamese netizens, says Google

'Joker' most popular movie among Vietnamese netizens, says Google

Vietnamese photographers dazzle at AGORA awards

Vietnamese photographers dazzle at AGORA awards

Former Guns N' Roses axeman to rock Vietnam

Former Guns N' Roses axeman to rock Vietnam

76-year-old nude artist finds endless inspiration from muses

76-year-old nude artist finds endless inspiration from muses

K-ICM and Jack duo dominate YouTube MV rankings in Vietnam

K-ICM and Jack duo dominate YouTube MV rankings in Vietnam

 
go to top