HCMC to host international music fest

"The festival will be an opportunity to promote Vietnamese traditional music and culture to the world and to bring international music to Vietnamese audiences," said Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, deputy director of the city's Department of Culture and Sport.

It will be organized every year from this year onwards.

A music festival on Nguyen Hue street. Photo by VnExpress/Dang Khoa.

"HOZO 2019" will feature artists from 10 countries – France, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Greece, Cuba and Vietnam, covering several genres.

The city will also organize many other activities and events during the three-day music festival, including exhibitions and conferences about the Vietnamese music industry and world music trends. Winners of a contest for young performers will get the chance to perform at the festival.

Ho Chi Minh City has been chosen as the venue for several international music events organized by private or foreign companies.

"HOZO 2019" will be the first-ever music festival to be organized by local authorities.