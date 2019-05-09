Get ready to make your moves at Saigon outdoor EDM gala

The outdoor electronic dance music event will take place at Empire City in the Thu Thiem new urban area (District 2) on Saturday, May 25.

Known by the stage name Vini Vici, the Israeli DJ duo Aviram Saharai and Mayan Kadosh are respected artists in the psytrance community and placed 34 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ ranking. Their most popular hit, Great Spirit, has more than 100 million views on YouTube.

They have performed at many top electronic music events around the globe including EDC, Tomorrowland and Ultra besides collaborating with famous DJs like Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki.

Jeffrey Sutorius will be performing at the Ravolution Music Festival in Saigon this month. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Also taking part in the event will be Jeffrey Sutorius, a former member of the Dutch electronic group Dash Berlin. During his time with the band, he headlined many major festivals like Ultra, EDC, Sensation, AMF, Storm Festival, Mayday, and A State Of Trance.

Fans voted him into DJ Mag’s recent Top 100 DJ at number 52.

The London traps powerhouse Troyboi (Troy Henry) will also turn up the party. He is best known for his infectious hit Afterhours with Diplo and Nina Sky and collaboration Flosstradamus for the song Soundclash. On YouTube, both videos now have more than 47 million and 14 million views.

He has played at many festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, HARD Summer, Amsterdam Dance Event, and Electric Zoo.

Belgian DJ duo Wolfpack, who has performed at major festivals worldwide and ranked 35 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ, and Vietnamese artists such as DJs HuyDx and Minh Tri will join them.

Information about tickets is available at the festival website and Facebook page.

Last year, when the festival was held in Saigon, many international DJs performed and thousands of EDM lovers turned up.