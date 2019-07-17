Film on LGBT-families to hit big screens next month

The movie depicts the drama of Van and his boyfriend Ian, who’ve just returned to Vietnam from the U.S. When visiting Van’s family, the couple encounter difficulties because they cannot tell others about their relationship. Everyone thinks they are just friends. How can Van explain their relationship to his mother?

The trailer for the movie shows some scenes of conflict after the secret relationship between the two men is discovered.

Goodbye Mother is the directorial debut of Trinh Dinh Le Minh, who studied directing at the University of Texas, U.S. He has done a a few short films before, but this is first full length feature film.

Minh said his movie does not deal with love. Rather, it delves deeper into family and the relationship between parents and their children.

"LGBT people in Vietnam cannot have kids, therefore it is difficult to go against their parent’s will and expectations. The parents also have to live with the thought that they didn’t fulfill their obligations as also deal with the fear of their children being discriminated against by others."

Check out the trailer for the movie: