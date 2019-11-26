Ethnic people's annual ritual is a feast for the gods

A group of Pu Peo women in their traditional dress and headscarf.

Worshipping forest gods is an important custom of the Pu Peo people, one of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, who live mostly in the districts of Dong Van and Yen Ninh of Ha Giang, and number around 600.

On the day of the ceremony, the sixth day of the sixth lunar month, considered the most propitious in their calendar, both women and men wear traditional costumes.