Charlize Theron at the 2019 American Cinematheque Award, Beverly Hills, California, U.S., November 8, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Mario Anzuoni.

In the video posted Sunday on Van’s Facebook fanpage, Theron embraced her, saying she was lucky to work with Van and that she was amazing, before giving Van a kiss on the cheek.

"Thank you for letting me be a part of The Old Guard. It’s a true honor to work with such a super talented lady like Charlize Theron," Van wrote online.

The two actresses also posted a photo of them smiling on their Instagram accounts Monday.

Charlize Theron lauds Vietnamese actress Charlize Theron: 'Tôi may mắn khi diễn cùng Ngô Thanh Vân'

The Old Guard", directed by American film director and screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood, is an action drama that tells the story of a team of centuries-old immortal mercenaries forced into battle after their extraordinary abilities were exposed.

Theron plays main protagonist Andromache "Andy" of Scythia while Van plays Quynh, both team members of an immortal warrior squad with regenerative healing capacity.

Centuries prior to when the story takes place, Quynh was captured by priests, branded a witch and thrown into the sea in an iron coffin, continually forced to drown ever since due to her immortality. Van was featured for around three minutes out of the film’s entire 124 minutes.

Prince-Bythewood has confirmed "The Old Guard" would be a trilogy, in which the second installment "The Old Guard: Force Multiplied" would feature Van’s character returning and heavily affected by her time spent in confinement, harboring deep hatred for humanity.

Ngo Thanh Van, aka Veronica Ngo, is a Vietnamese actress, singer and model. Her Vietnamese action film "Hai Phuong" (Furie), which she produced and starred in, is the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time.

Most recently, she also starred in Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods" by iconic American director Spike Lee as radio presenter Hanoi Hannah, the first time Van got to portray a real-life character.

Charlize Theron is a South African and American actress and producer. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for biographical crime drama "Monster" released in 2003. She was named among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016 by Time.

"The Old Guard", "Furie", and "Da 5 Bloods" are all available on Netflix.