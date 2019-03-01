Boney M, Joy to perform in Hanoi this month

Liz Mitchell, Boney M's vocalist, performed with the band in Hanoi in 2016. Photo acquired by VnExpress

The concert, called The Boney M & Joy Live in Concert, will feature the bands’ hits performed during their prime time decades ago.

Boney M will perform tracks from their album Boney M 79 and some songs by world-renowned divas like Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. The band has not unveiled the detailed line-up since they want to surprise the audience.

Liz Mitchell, the main vocalist for Boney M, recalled the first time she performed in Hanoi in 2016. "The audience kept dancing and singing along, I was so emotional."

Mitchell also referred to her plans to try Vietnamese cuisine.

"Last time, I did not have enough time to enjoy the Vietnamese delicacies. This time I want to eat many delicious dishes and visit the Obama Bun cha (rice noodles with grilled pork) stall in Hanoi," she said.

She also regretted holding the show after the Lunar New Year holiday earlier this month.

"Many fans told us that Boney M’s music is played everywhere during the Lunar New Year holiday. I wish I could enjoy that atmosphere. It is a sweet present for every artist."

According to the organizing committee, the concert crew includes 50 people. Lighting and sound system will be regulated by British experts.

Boney M’s first visit to Vietnam was in 2016, when the band performed with Chris Norman, former leader of the Smokie band. Last year, they performed live in central coastal town of Nha Trang.

Over more than 40 years, the Boney M cast has changed several times, but main vocalist Mitchell has stayed put. The band continues to tour the world.

Boney M is a German disco band with four members that enjoyed peak popularity in the mid-1970s, with dozens of their songs ranking high on European charts.

In Vietnam, their songs are loved by millions, especially those born in the 1960s and 1970s. Particular favorites include Rivers of Babylon, Daddy Cool, Ma Baker; and Christmas songs like Jingle Bells, Mary’s Boy Child, Petit Papa Noel.

Joy is a famous Australian disco band established in 1984 with three members: Freddy Jaklisch, Manfred Temmel and Andy Schweitzer. Their songs like Touch by Touch, Hello, Valerie, Japanese Girl are still popular in Vietnam.