American singer Jesse McCartney to perform in Vietnam

Jessie McCartney is expected to perform both his pop hits, Beautiful Soul and Because You Live. Photo courtesy of Jesse McCartney Facebook

The American singer-songwriter’s "The Resolution" tour also includes shows in the Philippine Manila on July 13 and Singapore on July 14.

McCartney is expected to perform both his pop hits, Beautiful Soul and Because You Live, and newer releases such as Wasted and Better With You.

The concert will be the first in a series of music shows named Soul Live Project Series: Rock & Pop to be held in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 32-year-old started his musical career as a member of the band Dream Street and went on to establish a solo career with albums like Beautiful Soul (2004), Right When You Want Me (2006), Departure (2008).

He has also composed music for a number of movies, done voice acting in many animated movies and acted in some Disney series like Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.