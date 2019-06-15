VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

American singer Jesse McCartney to perform in Vietnam

By Ngoc Dinh   June 15, 2019 | 09:00 am GMT+7
American singer Jesse McCartney to perform in Vietnam
Jessie McCartney is expected to perform both his pop hits, Beautiful Soul and Because You Live. Photo courtesy of Jesse McCartney Facebook

Jesse McCartney will kick off his Asia tour with a concert in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9.

The American singer-songwriter’s "The Resolution" tour also includes shows in the Philippine Manila on July 13 and Singapore on July 14.

McCartney is expected to perform both his pop hits, Beautiful Soul and Because You Live, and newer releases such as Wasted and Better With You. 

The concert will be the first in a series of music shows named Soul Live Project Series: Rock & Pop to be held in Ho Chi Minh City. 

The 32-year-old started his musical career as a member of the band Dream Street and went on to establish a solo career with albums like Beautiful Soul (2004)Right When You Want Me (2006), Departure (2008). 

He has also composed music for a number of movies, done voice acting in many animated movies and acted in some Disney series like Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Related News:
Tags: Jesse McCartney American singer songwriter concert Ho Chi Minh City music show
 
Read more
Hanoi to host South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards

Hanoi to host South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards

Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

Cinemas requested to allocate 20 percent of screenings for Vietnamese films

Cinemas requested to allocate 20 percent of screenings for Vietnamese films

Saigon hamlet makes rice cakes for summer cleansing festival

Saigon hamlet makes rice cakes for summer cleansing festival

Short film claims top prize in Vienna, wins Oscar qualification

Short film claims top prize in Vienna, wins Oscar qualification

Hanoi photo exhibition celebrates Vietnam insect diversity

Hanoi photo exhibition celebrates Vietnam insect diversity

Vietnamese student lands lead role in South Korean sitcom

Vietnamese student lands lead role in South Korean sitcom

 
go to top