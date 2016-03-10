Vietnam to host first international coffee exhibition

Modeled on the Seoul International Coffee Show which started in 2002, the organizers have also taken the exhibition to China, Malaysia and now, for the first time, to Vietnam.

The show is a place for those in the coffee businesses to share ideas and experiences, promote their products and create opportunities to establish trade connections.

South Korean company Exporum is the organizer of the event, and its CEO, Danny Hyndae Shin, said that despite being the second largest exporter of coffee in the world, the value of Vietnamese coffee was not widely recognized in the rest of the world.

He believes the exhibition will be a chance for the industry in Vietnam to grow its trading business and increase brand value.