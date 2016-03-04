Solar-powered lights to be trialed on national highways

Nhat Tan - Noi Bai highway has to reduce the numbers of operating light poles for saving.

The DRVN has sent a proposal to the Vietnam Ministry of Transport for approval regarding the trial of a solar-powered light system on highways, with the aim of reducing energy costs and operating fees

The project will see 300 new solar-powered light poles installed as a replacement for 240 LED lamps which are in use. It will also add more than 2700 road safety features on highways and national highways in the north, central and south of Vietnam.

The Directorate is currently managing a network of more than 21,000 km of national highways. At present, the lighting system for the roads uses conventional light bulbs which have a high monthly utility cost. Lights at some locations currently have to be shut down to save energy.

Since they are not dependent on power cables, the solar-powered lights will be particularly suitable for remote areas and will reduce energy costs and operating fees.