World’s largest container ship docks in southern Vietnam

The giant Margrethe Maersk at Cai Mep Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Hoa

A giant container vessel arrived at Cai Mep International Terminal in Vietnam's southern region Monday, helping mark the port on the world's shipping map.

The 194,000-DWT Margrethe Maersk of 399 meters long of the world's biggest container ship family was built in 2015 and is owned by Denmark’s Maersk Line. The vessel can carry 18,300 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit).

Cai Mep in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is now among the world's 19 ports which can accommodate Triple-E class container ships of more than 18,000 TEU.

Vietnamese transport officials said the arrival marked "a milestone" in the country's shipping history as they aim to develop Cai Mep into a transit port for cargo shipping between Asia and northern Europe.

