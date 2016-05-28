Wholesalers allowed to set LPG gas prices

LPG retailers must subsequently sell LPG at the price set by wholesalers, and receive commission based on retail prices according to contracts with minimum term of 12 months.

Traders wishing to import, export and process special purpose gas must submit their plans for the subsequent year to the Ministry of Industry and Trade prior to October 30 each year. The ministry will publish the list of eligible traders on its website.

The registration process to obtain a permission to trade LPG, liquefied natural gas (LNG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) requires the following documents: an application for a certificate of eligibility for import or export, a copy of the enterprise registration certificate, a copy of permit for using harbors and a copy of tank ownership or leasing document.

An exporter or importer of LPG must also additionally submit a copy of bottling inspection certificate, a copy of the brand license, a copy of the certificate of eligibility for refilling LPG bottles, a list of dealers and a copy of the certificate of eligibility for supplying LPG.

An importer or exporter of LNG or CNG must provide documents on owning or leasing LNG/CNG tanks or pipelines, and copies of certificates of eligibility for supplying LNG or CNG and for refilling LNG or CNG on vehicles.



The Circular No 19 on gas trading takes effect on May 15.