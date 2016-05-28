VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Wholesalers allowed to set LPG gas prices

By Lam Le   May 28, 2016 | 08:55 am GMT+7

Wholesalers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will be able to set wholesale and retail prices within the LPG distribution network under their management, according to a circular by Ministry of Industry and Trade issued May 10 as reported by VNA.

LPG retailers must subsequently sell LPG at the price set by wholesalers, and receive commission based on retail prices according to contracts with minimum term of 12 months.

Traders wishing to import, export and process special purpose gas must submit their plans for the subsequent year to the Ministry of Industry and Trade prior to October 30 each year. The ministry will publish the list of eligible traders on its website. 

The registration process to obtain a permission to trade LPG, liquefied natural gas (LNG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) requires the following documents: an application for a certificate of eligibility for import or export, a copy of the enterprise registration certificate, a copy of permit for using harbors and a copy of tank ownership or leasing document.

An exporter or importer of LPG must also additionally submit a copy of bottling inspection certificate, a copy of the brand license, a copy of the certificate of eligibility for refilling LPG bottles, a list of dealers and a copy of the certificate of eligibility for supplying LPG.

An importer or exporter of LNG or CNG must provide documents on owning or leasing LNG/CNG tanks or pipelines, and copies of certificates of eligibility for supplying LNG or CNG and for refilling LNG or CNG on vehicles.

The Circular No 19 on gas trading takes effect on May 15.

Tags: gas prices LPG LNG CNG
 
Read more
Vietnam's FPT expands services in Japanese market

Vietnam's FPT expands services in Japanese market

Higher duties fail to stop Vietnamese from guzzling beer

Higher duties fail to stop Vietnamese from guzzling beer

Vietnam's central bank imposes more control on property loans

Vietnam's central bank imposes more control on property loans

Central bank loosens dollar lending as the economy shows signs of slowing

Central bank loosens dollar lending as the economy shows signs of slowing

Shrimp farmers going broke due to severe drought

Shrimp farmers going broke due to severe drought

Good news for Vietnamese catfish farmers as U.S. Senate votes to end inspections

Good news for Vietnamese catfish farmers as U.S. Senate votes to end inspections

U.S. offers $30 million to help Vietnam implement TPP

U.S. offers $30 million to help Vietnam implement TPP

U.S. ready to boost economic ties with Vietnam after Obama’s $16 billion trip

U.S. ready to boost economic ties with Vietnam after Obama’s $16 billion trip

 
go to top