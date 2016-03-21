VnExpress International
Weekly market report from March 14 to 18: Foreign investors active on local bourses

By Dam Tuan   March 21, 2016 | 05:34 pm GMT+7

Foreign investors were busy last week on Vietnam's markets, with news that a huge stake in Masan Group was being offloaded.

On the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE), foreign investors finished the week as net sellers at VND 13.63 billion (over $613,000) in stark contrast to the net buys of the previous week that reached VND 57.52 billion (nearly $2.9 million).

weekly-market-report-from-march-14-to-18-foreign-investors-active-on-local-bourses

Foreign investors had an active trading week. Photo: Le Figaro

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), foreign investors were net buyers with 4.54 million shares worth 68.4 billion (over $3 million), 3.6 times higher in volume and 8.4 times higher in value than the previous week.

The signigicant increase in value stemmed mainly from colossal transactions related to Masan Group (MSN) that pushed market liquidity up to VND5.8 trillion (about $261 million) following news that Orchid Capital Investments Pt (Singapore) was selling its 6 percent share in MSN to the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).  

In total, foreign investors bought a net volume of 25.22 million shares last week worth 54.77 billion (over $2.4 million), 2.8 times higher in volume but falling 16.55 percent in value compared to the previous week.

The average transaction volume was 176.1 million shares/session on the HOSE, up 21.25 percent from last week. Total value reached VND3.33 trillion (about $150 million), up 37.4 percent.

The leading shares were Fiditour JSC (FDT) (+32.55 percent), Bach Dang TMC Construction Investment JSC (BHT) (+32.61 percent) and Hanoi-Kinhbac Agriculture and Food Joint JSC (HKB) (+29.97 percent),  while the stragglers included Vicem Haivan Cement JSC (HVX) (-20.97 percent), Bamboo Capital Group (BCG) (-26.58 percent) and Vegetable Oil Corporation Saigon (SGO) (-26.32 percent)

