Vietnamese dentists making more foreigners smile

Approximately 100,000 foreigners visit Vietnam each year for dental procedures, raking in over $150 million in revenue, according to Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Market Research Future has forecast that the Asia-Pacific region would account for around 40 percent of the global dentist tourism market in 2023; and the rising destinations in this regard are Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Vietnam’s many advantages

Among all the countries that are a magnet for dental tourism, Vietnam stands out for affordability.

Dentistry costs in Vietnam are much lower than many developed or developing countries thanks to cheaper labor and facilities. For instance, a dental implant normally priced at $4,000 in the U.S. and $1,500 in Thailand costs just $1,000 in Hanoi.

A tourist gets dental veneers done in Vietnam.

Dental tourism is rarely a stand-alone deal. There are many things to enjoy in the country when visitors get here and want some dental work done.

Vietnam is well known for its vibrant culture and cuisine, so those seeking dental care in this country can also unwind from their hectic life. They can relax in one of the natural wonders in the world - Ha Long Bay, or head to northern highlands resort town of Sa Pa to see incredible scenes of rice field terraces and stunning waterfalls.

Even if the visitors are short of time, they can spend the day exploring Hanoi roadside eateries and other fascinating aspects of the capital city before and after getting their dental work.

Wide range of quality dental services

Many dentists in Vietnam are trained in developed countries like the U.S., UK and France, and they have a lot of experience.

Vietnam boasts a large number of skilled dentists and the presence of state of the art technology in all aspects of dental care. These include everything from veneers, orthodontic treatment, implants, porcelain crowns, bridges, dentures, fillings, root canal, tooth extraction, and full mouth restoration. Many prestigious dental clinics in Vietnam have human and material resources of global standards.

The Navii Dental Care Clinic in Hanoi is a well-known address for dental treatments. They provide dental vacation packages including the dental care (X-rays, exam, lab work, and the actual procedure), lodging, travel fare, and more.

Dr Le Thi Thai Hoa, who heads the team of dentists at Navii Dental Care, says sterilization is one of the biggest concerns of foreigners have about getting dental treatments overseas. "Our hygienic standards are very high. We use two autoclaves, an automatic sterilizer and chemical sterilizers to prevent any risk of infection," she said.

A sterile area of 32 square meters prevents cross-contamination at Navii Dental Care.

Apart from high-end equipment and skilled practitioners, the establishment also offers hotel accommodation at reasonable prices for stays of 7 nights or longer, and a free shuttle service available at any time within a 5 km radius.

"I got a 3-day-trip to Ha Long Bay with the helpful assistance of this clinic. That’s a nice journey at affordable price again. Can’t wait to go back," said one foreign customer who declined to be named.

