VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnamese banks, dairy giant named among world’s largest listed firms

By VnExpress   May 25, 2017 | 07:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese banks, dairy giant named among world’s largest listed firms
Vinamilk products are displayed for sale at a Fivimart supermarket in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters

Vinamilk has made it onto the list for the first time.

Three of the biggest banks in Vietnam and dairy giant Vinamilk have made it onto the latest Forbes list of the world's 2,000 largest public companies.

The annual Global 2000, which ranks businesses based on their revenue, profits, assets and market value, named BIDV, VietinBank, Vietcombank and first-timer Vinamilk among its high-flyers.

All three banks improved their positions from last year.

VietinBank jumped 175 spots to 1,633rd with revenue of $2.7 billion and market value of $3 billion. Vietcombank came in at 1,656th with $2.1 billion in revenue and $5.8 billion in market value, while BIDV finished at 1,682nd with $3.3 billion in revenue and $2.6 billion in market value.

Vinamilk, with estimated revenue of $2.1 billion and market value of $9.1 billion, ranked 1,888th.

The companies that made it onto the 2017 list are from 58 countries and together account for $35.3 trillion in revenue, $2.5 trillion in profit, $169.1 trillion in assets, and a combined market value of $48.8 trillion. All four metrics are up from the previous year.

U.S. companies dominated the list with 565, followed by China and Hong Kong with 263.

Chinese and U.S. firms also accounted for most of the top 10.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Forbes Global 2000
 
Read more
Vietnam to export pork to China amid supply glut

Vietnam to export pork to China amid supply glut

Apple opens first official store in Southeast Asia

Apple opens first official store in Southeast Asia

Google promises to work with Vietnam to remove 'bad' content: report

Google promises to work with Vietnam to remove 'bad' content: report

Vietnam’s appetite for foreign baby formula is making US giant Abbott rich

Vietnam’s appetite for foreign baby formula is making US giant Abbott rich

Will Vietnamese workers have a place in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Will Vietnamese workers have a place in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Adidas' slavery buster hopes technology can give workers a voice

Adidas' slavery buster hopes technology can give workers a voice

Vietnam set to approve coal-fired power plants worth $7.5 bln

Vietnam set to approve coal-fired power plants worth $7.5 bln

Bangladesh in the market for 300,000 tons of Vietnamese rice

Bangladesh in the market for 300,000 tons of Vietnamese rice

 
go to top