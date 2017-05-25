Vietnamese banks, dairy giant named among world’s largest listed firms

Vinamilk products are displayed for sale at a Fivimart supermarket in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters

Three of the biggest banks in Vietnam and dairy giant Vinamilk have made it onto the latest Forbes list of the world's 2,000 largest public companies.

The annual Global 2000, which ranks businesses based on their revenue, profits, assets and market value, named BIDV, VietinBank, Vietcombank and first-timer Vinamilk among its high-flyers.

All three banks improved their positions from last year.

VietinBank jumped 175 spots to 1,633rd with revenue of $2.7 billion and market value of $3 billion. Vietcombank came in at 1,656th with $2.1 billion in revenue and $5.8 billion in market value, while BIDV finished at 1,682nd with $3.3 billion in revenue and $2.6 billion in market value.

Vinamilk, with estimated revenue of $2.1 billion and market value of $9.1 billion, ranked 1,888th.

The companies that made it onto the 2017 list are from 58 countries and together account for $35.3 trillion in revenue, $2.5 trillion in profit, $169.1 trillion in assets, and a combined market value of $48.8 trillion. All four metrics are up from the previous year.

U.S. companies dominated the list with 565, followed by China and Hong Kong with 263.

Chinese and U.S. firms also accounted for most of the top 10.