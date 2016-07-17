Vietnam - Singapore forum a chance to strengthen economic ties

Vietnam and Singapore are both members of a large economic community and free trade agreements, so the upcoming Vietnam – Singapore Business Forum 2016 is a great opportunity for enterprises from the two countries to foster their connections.

Following the success of the Vietnam – Singapore Business Forum (VSBF) in 2011, 2013 and 2014, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) will hold the VSBF 2016 on July 20-21, according to a press release.

This year, the forum will focus on four panel discussions which will be moderated by industry leaders, experts and government officials centered on four key topics: Financial Services, Processing & Manufacturing, Real Estate Development, and Tourism & Hospitality.

Singapore is Vietnam's largest economic partner in ASEAN. Photo by Erwin Soo, Creative Commons 2.0

The event will continue to enhance cross-border business cooperation with corporate leaders from Vietnam and Singapore. Following the success of past events, this business platform will connect companies in Vietnam and Singapore to explore cooperation opportunities between the two economies.

Additionally, VSBF 2016 will also focus on highlighting Vietnam’s efforts to improve its investment environment, with the expected participation of leaders of Party Committees and People’s Committees from major cities and provinces in Vietnam.

VSBF 2016 will take part in two days, aiming at welcoming an exclusive group of nearly 250 business leaders, industry experts, policy-makers and government officials from both Singapore and Vietnam as panelists and participants.

VCCI Vice President Dr. Doan Duy Khuong said: “VSBF 2016 is an important event which will further contribute to the success of multifaceted bilateral cooperation relations between Vietnam and Singapore, especially after the two countries reached their strategic partnership agreement in 2013. This is also a practical platform for businesses to promote international economic integration since both countries have become members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).”

VSBF 2016 will continue to provide participants with valuable business opportunities and access to resources, capital and a credible business network to promote bilateral economic growth for both countries.

The VCCI is a national organization representing the business community, employers and business associations in Vietnam. The organization operates with an aim to develop, protect and support businesses, contributing to economic and social development as well as promote cooperation in economy, trade and science & technology between Vietnam and other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. The VCCI is independent, non-governmental and non-profit, and has a legal status and financial autonomy.

With a solid foundation from the Vietnam – Singapore Connectivity Framework Agreement, the VSBF is an annual practical business platform for companies from Singapore and Vietnam to explore opportunities between the two economies.

First held in Singapore in 2005, VSBF 2016 will continue to foster economic bilateralism, connecting businesses in a context elevated by the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by the two countries in September 2013.

VSBF 2016 will be held from 20th to 21st July 2016 at Hotel Equatorial, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City. For more information and registration, please contact the VSBF hotline at 0123 608 38 38.

For more information, please visit: www.vsbf.org.vn

