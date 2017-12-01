VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's PV Oil hoping to strike it rich with $92 million share sale in January

By Reuters   December 1, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

The sale is part of Vietnam’s broader privatization program that seeks to divest from hundreds of state-owned firms.

Vietnamese state oil distribution firm PetroVietnam Oil Corp (PV Oil) plans to offer 20 percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in January that aims to raise at least $92 million, its parent firm said on Friday.

PV Oil will also offer up to an additional 44.72 percent to strategic investors and another 0.18 percent to employees, state oil and gas group PetroVietnam said on its website.

The sale is part of Vietnam’s broader privatization program that seeks to divest from hundreds of state-owned enterprises to improve their performance and to help raise funds for the tight state budget that is struggling to support growth.

The government plans to reduce its stake in PV Oil to 35.1 percent, PetroVietnam said. Nineteen companies have submitted applications to become strategic investors, three quarters of which are foreign, the firm added.

PV Oil is Vietnam’s sole crude oil exporter and among the country’s top oil products retailers with a 22 percent market share, the company said on its website.

PV Oil is one of several state energy firms earmarked for privatization, along with PetroVietnam Power Co and refinery operator Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corp (BSR), whose IPO is also targeted for January at the latest.

PV Oil said earlier this year its first half pre-tax profits reached an estimated VND202 billion ($8.89 million), down 6 percent from the same period in 2016, while its revenue rose 43 percent on-year to VND23.4 trillion.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam PV Oil
 
Read more
Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

 
go to top