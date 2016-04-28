Vietnam’s key energy commodity output fall in April

The country produced an estimated 3.56 million tons of coal, down 4.2 percent year on year; 1.2 million tons of crude oil, falling 11.8 percent from a year earlier; 900 million cubic meters of natural gas, down 1.1 percent year on year. The production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), however, rose 4.2 percent year on year to 64,000 tons in the month, according to the GSO.

Part of the country’s crude oil production is consumed by its sole refinery at Dung Quat, with the remainder for exports. All of its natural gas output and most of the coal production are used domestically.

Over January-April, the country produced an estimated 14.05 million tons of coal, 2.9 percent higher year on year; 5.23 million tons of crude oil, dipping 5.2 percent from a year earlier; 3.67 billion cubic meters of natural gas, up 5.3 percent year on year; and 273,100 tons of LPG, up 12.7 percent compared with the same period last year.