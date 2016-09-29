VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's economic growth slows to 6.4 pct year on year in Q3 2016

By Reuters/Ho Binh Minh   September 29, 2016 | 05:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's economic growth slows to 6.4 pct year on year in Q3 2016
Photo by Reuters

It's the fastest pace since the last quarter of 2015.

Vietnam's economy grew an annual 6.4 percent in the third quarter, the fastest pace since the last quarter of 2015 but below the 6.87 percent pace clocked in the same period last year, the government said in estimates released on Thursday.

In the nine months to September 30, the Southeast Asian nation's economy expanded 5.93 percent, the General Statistics Office said in its report.

The office revised up economic growth for the January-September period of 2015 to 6.53 percent, from 6.5 percent in its earlier estimate.

Adverse weather, including drought in the Central Highlands coffee belt and salination in the Mekong Delta food basket, have affected industrial and agricultural productions as well as Vietnam's export and import sectors.

Vietnam's economy expanded 6.68 percent in 2015, the fastest pace since 2007 and extending growth momentum that started in 2012, when it had slipped to 5.25 percent from 6.24 percent the previous year.

The government has projected economic growth of 6.7 percent this year.

Related news:

> Vietnam battles to hit 6.7 pct growth goal

> ADB lowers Vietnam's growth forecast to 6 percent

Tags: Vietnam economy economic growth
Read more
Severe flooding drowns out Ho Chi Minh City taxi drivers

Severe flooding drowns out Ho Chi Minh City taxi drivers

Vietnam is backsliding, now among least competitive economies in Asia Pacific

Vietnam is backsliding, now among least competitive economies in Asia Pacific

Fish death disaster will hurt Vietnam’s economy for years to come: official

Fish death disaster will hurt Vietnam’s economy for years to come: official

Vietnam’s rice exports plummet 16 percent in first nine months

Vietnam’s rice exports plummet 16 percent in first nine months

Vietnamese mobile phone users ‘pickpocketed’ by networks

Vietnamese mobile phone users ‘pickpocketed’ by networks

Higher food, petrol prices fuel Vietnam’s inflation: HSBC

Higher food, petrol prices fuel Vietnam’s inflation: HSBC

Happier workers, higher profits, new study of Vietnam garment sector finds

Happier workers, higher profits, new study of Vietnam garment sector finds

Oil soars 6 pct as OPEC reaches deal to limit output in November

Oil soars 6 pct as OPEC reaches deal to limit output in November

 
go to top