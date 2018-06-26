VnExpress International
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways commits to 20 Boeing aircraft

By Reuters   June 26, 2018 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
A man passes a Vietnam property company, FLC Group, sign during an event in Singapore June 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Edgar Su

Bamboo Airways plans to begin commercial operations next year out of Hanoi.

Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday entered into an agreement to sell 20 of its widebody long-haul aircraft to Vietnamese startup Bamboo Airways in a $5.6 billion deal at current list prices.

As part of the deal, which is yet to be finalized, FLC Group-owned FLC.HM Bamboo Airways has made a deposit in mid-June to reserve the 787-9 Dreamliners, whose delivery is likely to begin from April 2020, through 2021, Boeing said.

FLC Group has also signed an initial agreement with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in March for up to 24 A321neo aircraft.

