Vietnam raises minimum wage for public employees

By VnExpress   June 30, 2017 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Teachers are among those who see their basic monthly salary raised from July 1, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Tung

Public sector workers have been complaining for years about low salaries.

Vietnamese civil servants and public employees will be given a pay rise of 7.3 percent this Saturday, according to a new government report.

The minimum monthly salary has increased just twice since 2008, with a jump of VND540,000 ($24) to VND1.21 million ($53) per month.

In Vietnam, the minimum monthly pay for civil servants and public employees is calculated by qualifications and experience. 

Public sector workers have been complaining for years about low wages. In May last year, the sector's basic wage was increased by 5 percent, the first time in three years.

