VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam PM hopes Trump will reconsider Pacific trade pact: report

By VnExpress   January 16, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc says he's still optimistic about the future of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has told Bloomberg that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and his team will hopefully reconsider the regional Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal that Trump has opposed on the campaign trail last year.

“I still believe the new administration of the United States will reconsider its perspective on the TPP and will also try to achieve a new generation agreement that will benefit all parties concerned,” Phuc told Bloomberg in an interview in Hanoi.

Phuc's comments came after Rex Tillerson, Trump’s pick for secretary of state, said last week that he wasn’t particularly opposed to the TPP, even though he reportedly shared some of Trump’s concerns.

Various media reports also noted that leaders from Australia and Japan last week also reaffirmed their commitment to the TPP, an ambitious 12-nation treaty that would represent nearly 40 percent of global economic output.

Trump was very vocal about scrapping the TPP during his election campaign last year. It remains unclear if he will change his stance after his inauguration later this week.

Related news:

> Trump's vow to upend global trade may hurt Vietnamese exports

> Traders gonna trade: The future of Vietnam without US-led trade pact

> Vietnam puts US-led mammoth trade deal on backburner, but so what?

Tags: Donald Trump Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc TPP
 
Read more
Philippines keeps door open for Vietnamese rice

Philippines keeps door open for Vietnamese rice

Vietnam named a ‘role model’ of growth for neighbors

Vietnam named a ‘role model’ of growth for neighbors

Has Starbucks met its match? Vietnamese coffee chains ready to take on global giants

Has Starbucks met its match? Vietnamese coffee chains ready to take on global giants

Vietnamese startup wants motorbike taxis to fight back Uber, Grab

Vietnamese startup wants motorbike taxis to fight back Uber, Grab

Vietnam mulls environmental tax hike on petroleum products, plastic bags

Vietnam mulls environmental tax hike on petroleum products, plastic bags

Vietnam set to export dragon fruit to Australia soon

Vietnam set to export dragon fruit to Australia soon

Vietnamese seafood exporters scammed in payment fraud schemes

Vietnamese seafood exporters scammed in payment fraud schemes

Overseas ambitions test Vietnam's 'bikini airline' amid skepticism over growth

Overseas ambitions test Vietnam's 'bikini airline' amid skepticism over growth

 
go to top