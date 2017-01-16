Vietnam PM hopes Trump will reconsider Pacific trade pact: report

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has told Bloomberg that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and his team will hopefully reconsider the regional Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal that Trump has opposed on the campaign trail last year.

“I still believe the new administration of the United States will reconsider its perspective on the TPP and will also try to achieve a new generation agreement that will benefit all parties concerned,” Phuc told Bloomberg in an interview in Hanoi.

Phuc's comments came after Rex Tillerson, Trump’s pick for secretary of state, said last week that he wasn’t particularly opposed to the TPP, even though he reportedly shared some of Trump’s concerns.

Various media reports also noted that leaders from Australia and Japan last week also reaffirmed their commitment to the TPP, an ambitious 12-nation treaty that would represent nearly 40 percent of global economic output.

Trump was very vocal about scrapping the TPP during his election campaign last year. It remains unclear if he will change his stance after his inauguration later this week.

Related news:

> Trump's vow to upend global trade may hurt Vietnamese exports

> Traders gonna trade: The future of Vietnam without US-led trade pact

> Vietnam puts US-led mammoth trade deal on backburner, but so what?