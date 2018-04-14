VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam opens investigation into Grab’s acquisition of Uber

By Nguyen Hoai   April 14, 2018 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Vietnam opens investigation into Grab’s acquisition of Uber
Vietnamese motorbike drivers wearing Grab costumes wait for their customers in Hanoi. Photo by AFP

Grab is suspected of breaching Vietnam's antitrust laws.

Vietnam is investigating whether Grab violated Competition Law in its recent acquisition of Uber, authorities said on Friday.

The investigation will take 30 days and comes after Grab failed to provide adequate evidence to prove that it hasn't formed a monopoly in Vietnam, the Competition and Consumer Protection Department (CCPD) of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The ride-hailing firm claimed that its combined market share with Uber in Vietnam is less than 30 percent, so it does not have to “inform to the competition authority before proceeding and completing this transaction in Vietnam.”

Vietnam’s Competition Law states that a company that acquires a combined market share of between 30 percent and 50 percent without informing the competition authority will be fined 10 percent of its preceding fiscal year’s total revenue.

The transaction may even be prohibited should the market share exceed 50 percent, the law says.

Vietnam is not the only country where Grab is currently under fire. Other Asian countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, are all requesting a detailed explanation of the company’s acquisition of Uber.

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc announced it had agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab in the end of last month. The app company officially left Vietnam on April 8.

In the wake of the takeover, local taxi firms are stepping up their game by offering new incentives to drivers, with Phuong Trang investing $100 million in a rival ride-hailing app called Vato (previously known as Vivu).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Grab Uber competition acquisition transport ride-hailing apps
 
Read more
Vietnam's Techcombank shares drop 20 pct on debut

Vietnam's Techcombank shares drop 20 pct on debut

Made-in-Vietnam cars geared for East European roads

Made-in-Vietnam cars geared for East European roads

Vietnam unfazed by FDI plunge

Vietnam unfazed by FDI plunge

Vietnam a really cool market for air-conditioner makers

Vietnam a really cool market for air-conditioner makers

Vietnam's Techcombank pursues retail push after major IPO

Vietnam's Techcombank pursues retail push after major IPO

Smoke smoking: WHO wants Vietnam to raise tobacco taxes

Smoke smoking: WHO wants Vietnam to raise tobacco taxes

Another Vietnamese banker named for violations linked to massive banking fraud case

Another Vietnamese banker named for violations linked to massive banking fraud case

Beer brands pour big bucks into ads as Vietnam bucks global trend

Beer brands pour big bucks into ads as Vietnam bucks global trend

 
go to top