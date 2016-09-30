VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam is backsliding, now among least competitive economies in Asia Pacific

By Ha Thu   September 30, 2016 | 11:35 am GMT+7

A lack of innovation pulls the country down in the Global Competitiveness Index rankings.

After an impressive leap last year, Vietnam has lost its momentum and dropped to number 60 in the important Global Competitiveness Index, behind most regional economies.

According to a new report released by the World Economic Forum, Vietnam is now ranked behind Singapore (2), Malaysia (25), Thailand (34), Indonesia (41) and the Philippines (57).

Last year, the country advanced 12 places to 56th among 138 economies, creating a lot of optimism for its transition into an efficiency-driven economy.

But in this year's rankings, Vietnam fares poorly in terms of innovation, technological readiness and business sophistication.

The new report has also named the most problematic factors for doing business in Vietnam. At the top are inadequacy educated workforce, policy instability and tax regulations.

According to the World Economic Forum, the new competitiveness report comes out in the context of persistent slow growth and uncertainty, fueled by continued geopolitical turmoil, financial market fragility and sustained high debt levels in emerging markets.After one year, there is no change in the top three positions, which continue to be held by Switzerland, Singapore and the U.S.

Related news:

> World Bank issues $150 mln loan to give Vietnam competitive edge

> World Economic Forum director: Vietnam should try to merge classic industry with digital

> ADB lowers Vietnam's growth forecast to 6 percent

Tags: Global Competitiveness Index 2016 World Economic Forum competitiveness Value of chain breadth Willingness to delegate authority Quality of management schools
 
Read more
World Bank urges Vietnam to shun coal

World Bank urges Vietnam to shun coal

Vietnam: Australia’s fastest growing ASEAN trade partner

Vietnam: Australia’s fastest growing ASEAN trade partner

Vietnam looks for $100 billion miracle to meet public investment needs

Vietnam looks for $100 billion miracle to meet public investment needs

Severe flooding drowns out Ho Chi Minh City taxi drivers

Severe flooding drowns out Ho Chi Minh City taxi drivers

Fish death disaster will hurt Vietnam’s economy for years to come: official

Fish death disaster will hurt Vietnam’s economy for years to come: official

Vietnam’s rice exports plummet 16 percent in first nine months

Vietnam’s rice exports plummet 16 percent in first nine months

Vietnam's economic growth slows to 6.4 pct year on year in Q3 2016

Vietnam's economic growth slows to 6.4 pct year on year in Q3 2016

Vietnamese mobile phone users ‘pickpocketed’ by networks

Vietnamese mobile phone users ‘pickpocketed’ by networks

 
go to top