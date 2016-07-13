vietnam-airlines-touches-the-sky-with-4-star-rating

Vietnam’s flagship commercial carrier Vietnam Airlines was awarded a 4-star rating on July 12 at the Farnborough Airshow in the U.K. by SkyTrax, the world's leading airport and airline rating organization.

The award comes after a comprehensive evaluation by SkyTrax of products and services both onboard flights and in airports, according to a recent press release by Vietnam Airlines.

Vietnam Airlines is the fourth 4-star commercial carrier in Southeast Asia after Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways and SilkAir. Vietnam’s largest carrier now stands among the world’s most reputable airlines, including Air France, British Airways, Emirates, Japan Airlines, Korean Air and Lufthansa.

Vietnam Airlines' business class option has rapidly improved with high service quality. Photo from airlinequality.com

"This 4-star airline rating is an excellent achievement for Vietnam Airlines and the result of their hard work across a range of product and service areas. Introducing two brand new aircraft types into the fleet in such a short space of time is a difficult task, but the reward for Vietnam Airlines is a fabulous new product in their core long haul market,” SkyTrax CEO Edward Plaisdted said.

The CEO added: “We acknowledge the considerable change and improvement they have achieved, with a new service concept rolled out in business class and an overhaul of cabin staff training procedures - all which will further strengthen Vietnam Airlines' position.”

Vietnam Airlines President and CEO, Duong Tri Thanh, said: “I am honored to accept this highly prestigious accolade on behalf of Vietnam Airlines. This fantastic achievement is testament to the hard work of all of Vietnam Airlines' dedicated employees, and an important indicator of the excellent progress we are making towards our goal of becoming one of the best-regarded airlines in Asia-Pacific.”

The national airline underwent a dramatic transformation over the last 18 months to reach its 4-star status, beginning with a major replacement of its old wide-body aircraft fleet by a new-generation of Airbus A350-900 XWB and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The change has significantly enhanced its products, launched a new corporate identity and focused on training as well as ensuring both the quantity and quality of pilots, cabin crews and technicians.

By the end of 2016, Vietnam Airlines' long haul route network, including flights to Europe and Australia, will be serviced by these new aircraft. The company has already taken delivery of 11 of the new aircraft, and by the end of 2017, another nine will be launched.

The 4-star award owes a significant amount to the new terminal at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, offering a new business class lounge and upgraded check-in facilities to reduce waiting time. A new business class lounge will be opened in Ho Chi Minh City this September.

Established in 1989, Skytrax undertakes qualitative product, service and passenger audits and research studies for airlines, airline alliances, airports and related air transport suppliers across the globe.

Skytrax operates the global Airline and Airport Review online guide, one of the most popular, independent airline review forums and air travel information websites.

The reputation of the World Airline Awards has been built by Skytrax strict adherence to its founding principles set out when the awards began in 1999.

A key directive of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airlines they consider to be the best, underlining the brand as the Passenger's Choice Awards.

Headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam Airlines operates 92 routes to 20 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average 400 daily flights.

