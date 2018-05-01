VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam Airlines considers creating cargo unit to boost revenue

By Ngan Anh   May 1, 2018 | 07:43 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines considers creating cargo unit to boost revenue
A security guard cycles near an Airbus A350-900 aircraft during its delivery ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam has become a major manufacturing hub, providing an air freight opportunity for the state-owned carrier.

Vietnam Airlines is looking to boost growth by starting a dedicated cargo unit, according to a company official.

With companies such as Samsung annually producing billions of dollars worth of devices, there is an air freight opportunity for the national carrier, Vietnam Airlines CEO Duong Tri Thanh told Bloomberg Television.

Investments by companies such as Samsung, LG and Nestle have fueled the country's manufacturing sector and driven it to become one of the fastest growing in the region. 

Vietnam’s economy expanded by 7.38 percent in the first quarter of this year, the highest rate in a decade, according to the General Statistics Office. The country is looking to attract more visitors and develop tourism as a key industry.

“We expect a higher number of international passengers, especially from Japan and Korea, and more middle-class passengers domestically, thanks to Vietnam’s fast economic growth,” Thanh said.

The airline was rated among the 11 best major airlines in Asia by the 2018 Traveler's Choice Awards, which collects travelers' ratings from the past year in terms of legroom, customer service, cleanliness, food and beverages, comfort, value for money, check-in and boarding, and in-flight entertainment.

Competing with the nation’s largest private carrier, VietJet, the state-owned airline is also focusing on attracting premium passengers at the front-end as faster economic growth drives incomes higher.

Vietnam Airlines is planning a route to Los Angeles by late 2019 or early 2020. Last year, it formed a venture with Air France to add 17 more destinations in Europe to the existing three. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Airlines considers creating cargo unit to boost revenue
 
Read more
Qatar to supply oil products to Vietnam in 15 years

Qatar to supply oil products to Vietnam in 15 years

The perks of potential special economic zones in Vietnam

The perks of potential special economic zones in Vietnam

Vietnam struggles to find investors for trans-national expressway

Vietnam struggles to find investors for trans-national expressway

US, China trade tensions a pressing concern for ASEAN: Singapore PM

US, China trade tensions a pressing concern for ASEAN: Singapore PM

Vietnam’s e-commerce companies face logistics and price perception challenges

Vietnam’s e-commerce companies face logistics and price perception challenges

Vietnam considers granting private sector access to ODA

Vietnam considers granting private sector access to ODA

Vietnam stock market set to be world’s worst in April

Vietnam stock market set to be world’s worst in April

Vietnam and Singapore look to more mutual investment opportunities: forum

Vietnam and Singapore look to more mutual investment opportunities: forum

 
go to top