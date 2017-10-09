VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

US economist Richard Thaler wins Nobel economics prize

By Reuters/Niklas Pollard   October 9, 2017 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
US economist Richard Thaler wins Nobel economics prize
Photo of Richard H. Thaler is displayed on the screen during the announcement of the winner of the Nobel Prize in economic sciences 2017, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, October 9, 2017. Photo courtesy of TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via Reuters

His contributions have built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making.

U.S. economist Richard Thaler won the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize for his contributions in the field of behavioural economics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

"In total, Richard Thaler's contributions have built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making," the award-giving body said on announcing the 9 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize.

"His empirical findings and theoretical insights have been instrumental in creating the new and rapidly expanding field of behavioural economics, which has had a profound impact on many areas of economic research and policy."

The economics prize, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was established in 1968. It was not part of the original group of awards set out in dynamite tycoon Nobel's 1895 will.

Related News:
Tags: Nobel economics Richard Thaler
 
Read more
Sustainable development a key factor for business success: VCCI

Sustainable development a key factor for business success: VCCI

Can traditional taxis survive the onslaught of ride-hailing apps in Vietnam?

Can traditional taxis survive the onslaught of ride-hailing apps in Vietnam?

Google uncovered Russia-backed ads on YouTube, Gmail -source

Google uncovered Russia-backed ads on YouTube, Gmail -source

Low-income earners in Vietnam will bear the brunt of VAT increase: VCCI

Low-income earners in Vietnam will bear the brunt of VAT increase: VCCI

Saigon rakes in $3.3 bln in overseas remittances from Jan-Sep

Saigon rakes in $3.3 bln in overseas remittances from Jan-Sep

Future of news media: bracing for next wave of technology

Future of news media: bracing for next wave of technology

Global firms join rush to bet on Indonesia as next start-up frontier

Global firms join rush to bet on Indonesia as next start-up frontier

Samsung looking to branch out into Vietnam's telecoms industry

Samsung looking to branch out into Vietnam's telecoms industry

 
go to top