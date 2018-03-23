Toyota recalls over 20,400 cars in Vietnam due to faulty airbags

Toyota Motor Vietnam is recalling 20,490 cars to check and replace the inflator module and sensors from the front passenger airbags.

Toyota said it would implement two recalls in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The first recall focuses on 16,964 made-in-Vietnam Corolla cars produced between January 2010 and December 2012 to check and replace the inflator modules produced by Japanese manufacturer Takata. The faulty airbags on the vulnerable vehicles have been found to be prone to moisture intrusion, which can lead to them exploding.

Airbag sensor malfunctions can also deactivate the side and/or front airbags, so the second recall targets 3,526 Toyota Prius, Corolla, IMV HILUX and Lexus models.

Toyota said that both recalls start from March 22, and dealerships nationwide will carry out replacements free of charge.

In 2015 and 2017, Toyota recalled over 30,000 Corolla, Vios and Yaris models to check and replace the airbag inflators. In 2017, faulty airbags produced by Takata were linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide. There have been no incidents or injuries reported in Vietnam as a result of this problem.