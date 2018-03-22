VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

By Thi Ha   March 22, 2018 | 07:05 pm GMT+7
Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey
Vinamilk products are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Foreign firms still dominated the top 20, but there were more Vietnamese firms in the top five than ever before.

Vietnamese dairy giant Vinamilk beat four-time champion Unilever to be named the best company in the country to work for last year.

It was followed by Nestle, Vietnamese telco giant Viettel and Vietcombank in the 2017 "Best Places to Work" survey, marking the very first time Vietnam has had three local firms in the top five of the annual survey conducted by solutions firm Anphabe.

Unilever did not appear in the top 100.

(See the complete top 100 in 2017 here).

The survey was the largest ever conducted, collecting feedback from a pool of 62,268 respondents and data from 50 interviews with CEOs and human resources managers.

The results have been verified by market researcher Intage Vietnam.

In general, foreign firms continued to dominate the ranking, accounting for 14 of the top 20.

In January last year, Vietnam was ranked among the best destinations for a successful expat career thanks to a good work-life balance and employment benefits, according to HSBC.

The London-based bank's Expat Explorer survey questioned 26,871 expats from more than 100 countries and territories between March and May 2016 about their careers and personal finance, as well as the economic, cultural and quality of life in their host countries.

The survey placed Vietnam 19th overall, just above Japan.

Related News:
Tags: 100 best places to work in Vietnam Vietnam's workplace companies in Vietnam Vietnamese companies foreign companies in Vietnam Vinamilk dairy giant
 
Read more
Toyota recalls over 20,400 cars in Vietnam due to faulty airbags

Toyota recalls over 20,400 cars in Vietnam due to faulty airbags

Uber takes HCMC’s tax department to court over $2.3 mln bill

Uber takes HCMC’s tax department to court over $2.3 mln bill

Vietnamese firms forced to pay protection fees to criminal gangs: commerce chamber

Vietnamese firms forced to pay protection fees to criminal gangs: commerce chamber

China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods

China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

 
go to top