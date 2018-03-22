Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Vinamilk products are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnamese dairy giant Vinamilk beat four-time champion Unilever to be named the best company in the country to work for last year.

It was followed by Nestle, Vietnamese telco giant Viettel and Vietcombank in the 2017 "Best Places to Work" survey, marking the very first time Vietnam has had three local firms in the top five of the annual survey conducted by solutions firm Anphabe.

Unilever did not appear in the top 100.

The survey was the largest ever conducted, collecting feedback from a pool of 62,268 respondents and data from 50 interviews with CEOs and human resources managers.

The results have been verified by market researcher Intage Vietnam.

In general, foreign firms continued to dominate the ranking, accounting for 14 of the top 20.

In January last year, Vietnam was ranked among the best destinations for a successful expat career thanks to a good work-life balance and employment benefits, according to HSBC.

The London-based bank's Expat Explorer survey questioned 26,871 expats from more than 100 countries and territories between March and May 2016 about their careers and personal finance, as well as the economic, cultural and quality of life in their host countries.

The survey placed Vietnam 19th overall, just above Japan.