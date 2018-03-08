VnExpress International
The richest female billionaires from every country in 2018

March 8, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

CEO of budget carrier Vietjet Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao is one of the few self-made female billionaires.

There are more female billionaires in 2018 than ever before, according to Forbes’s annual rich list. But they are still far behind in numbers compared to men with only 256 women in the billion dollar club that boasts 2,208 members in total.

Less than half of the countries in the rich list have female billionaires. Many of them, only have one, like Vietnam, Russia, Thailand and Portugal.

32 billionaires in the following video are the richest women in their countries, with the youngest being listed first. 

