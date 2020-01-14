The Matrix One enchants South Korean customers

The Matrix One towers over the heart of Hanoi’s South Korean community.

Hur Yo Han, an engineer at Hyundai Vietnam, said his family has relocated to My Dinh from Trung Hoa-Nhan Chinh, adding there are more and more South Korean managers and experts moving to Vietnam.

Many use Facebook and KakaoTalk to share information and advice, with increasing numbers recommending My Dinh, west of central Hanoi, to new arrivals, he added.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, 125 countries and territories invested in Vietnam in 2019, led by South Korea with $7.92 billion in registered capital, making up 20.8 per cent of the total. By locality, Hanoi proved the most attractive city, with a total registered capital of $8.45 billion, accounting for 22.2 per cent.

This has positively affected the local real estate market, especially The Matrix One.

A representative of real estate firm VNK said The Matrix One is popular among South Korean clients, who appreciate its "good connectivity" and "ideal location" alongside international schools and hospitals, My Dinh National Stadium, and National Convention Center.

In addition, The Matrix One enjoys a direct view over the F1 Grand Prix race track and lies next to a 14 ha park that includes a marathon track, walking lane, roller skating rink, plaza, entertainment area, sport centre, and multi-service area. The park is expected to be the most modern in the capital with a smart underground parking lot for cars.

My Dinh is popular among South Koreans working in Vietnam. A lot of restaurants, schools, and other facilities in distinct South Korean style have popped up across the area, including Seoul Dakgalbi, NBaek Jeong BBQ, BBQ Deli, and Don Chicken, along with South Korean schools like South Korean General Martial Arts Academy, Middle School Technology HUST, and Korean Training College.

The Matrix One serves as a modern Hanoi landmark with cutting-edge construction technology and smart home features like drinkable tap water, in addition to an air filtration system.

The Matrix One will be equipped with smart home technologies, high-speed elevators, and other related facilities.

