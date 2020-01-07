Swiss Post Solutions Vietnam leaps to top 10 sustainability ranking

The Top 100 Sustainable Enterprises Award in Vietnam is given by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD).

This year, 10 businesses in Service category and 10 businesses in Production received the title of Top 20 Sustainable Businesses in Vietnam, while 80 others were listed in the top 100.

Among 500 local and foreign-invested companies, Swiss Post Solutions Vietnam (SPS Vietnam) was honored as one of the Top 10 Sustainable Businesses thanks to its constant efforts to improve working facilities and benefit schemes as also give back to the local community. It has also invested in research and development.

The charity activities organized by SPS Vietnam include Walk for Charity, Earth Hour, Mid-Autumn Festival for Brittle Boned Children and raising funds for charity organizations run by Ho Chi Minh City's District 12 administration.

Swiss Post Solution Vietnam CEO, Anatolijus Fouracre, said: "Receiving this award of Top 100 Sustainable Businesses for 3 consecutive years and specially being named in Top 10 in 2019 is evidence and recognition of SPS Vietnam’s commitment to implement sustainable strategies in all aspects of business and our goodwill in supporting the community".

The representative of SPS Vietnam received award of The Top 100 Sustainable Enterprises.

The Top 100 Sustainable Enterprises Award in Vietnam is one of the most anticipated awards of the year for the enterprise community. The award evaluates and ranks each business by using 98 criteria in a Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI). The criteria are grouped in three main areas: economic growth, societal contribution and environmental protection.

It is jointly compiled by the VCCI, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

SPS Vietnam, established in 2004, is located in the IT Park of Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Trung Software City and operates as a focal offshore 24/7 operations centre and a global IT hub of Switzerland-based SPS group. It is an outsourcing provider for business processes solutions and innovative services in document management.

SPS Vietnam envisions, designs and provides end-to-end solutions and advice for the key value drivers in BPO: offshore and near-shore capabilities, process optimization and technology, including intelligent automation (artificial intelligence and robotic process automation).

Headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, the SPS Group has 7,500 employees and specialized partners spanning a wide range of industries in more than 20 countries, with particular focus on banking, insurance, telecommunications and healthcare.