Sun Group’s resort properties deliver impressive profit rates

“It’s rare to see such a profitable project,” said an international real estate expert when he learned about condotels and villas at two resort property projects developed by Sun Group in Phu Quoc Island.

He said the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and Phu Quoc Residences Condotel Premier Emerald offer returns of 9-10 percent from rental, a very high rate rarely seen elsewhere.

“Banks have lowered deposit interest rates and the gold market keeps fluctuating, so investing in real estate is still the safest option, especially with preferential interest rates for bank loans,” said Ngo Nhat Phuong, an investor from Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

“While my friends choose to buy houses in Hanoi, I prefer to invest in a resort villa. It serves as a place for relaxation and a great investment for high earnings.”

“Over the last 10 years, luxury real estate, together with gold, are the only two investment options bringing real profits,” said Dr. Huynh The Du from the Fulbright Economics Teaching Program.

With guaranteed profits and support from banks and the developer, investors are having a better opportunity than ever.

“Since banks offer loans that can cover up to 70 percent of the villa’s value with zero interest in two years, it would be such a waste to pass this opportunity,” Phuong said, explaining why he has chosen a condotel at the Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay project.

“This is already a profitable deal considering the 135 timeshare nights in luxury resorts such as the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort project,” Phuong said.

A one-night stay at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort would cost more than VND8 million ($357) and at the Premier Village Danang, VND7 million, according to official rates. Investors will receive additional benefits of staying at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in the future. Therefore, the actual profits which the investors are entitled to when making a purchase are actually more than the 9-percent minimum profit from leasing.

Apart from preferential credit options and privileges that investors have from buying condotels and villas of Sun Group in Phu Quoc Island, there are many more benefits.

Sustainable profitability from a superb location

The best thing about the projects that Sun Group is working on is the prime location.

Over the past years, development on Phu Quoc has largely been focused on the northern part of the island, with so many projects mushrooming. Meanwhile, the southern area of Phu Quoc, with Khem Beach and Ong Doi Cape lying between the sea and primeval forests, has been left untouched.

James Atkinson, a leading architect of world-renowned planning and design company Msystem, which designs the two projects, has praised the natural beauty. “So beautiful. We have never designed a project with such a unique location.”

Sun Group has placed the projects within nature, giving them beautiful architectural and interior features while providing owners with five-star utilities and services that very few projects can deliver.

At Khem Beach, Condotel Premier Emerald Bay’s apartments are built on the terraced fields, stretching out to the sea, embracing ocean breezes and waves. According to Atkinson, the penthouses of Condotel Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay would excite many people, with a very unique design as well as private pools. A beautiful garden at the heart of the project, together with restaurants and a playground for children, will create a perfect place with five-star services for the owners.

The villas of the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort are located next to the sea and mountain. Owning a villa there means owning a natural masterpiece as well as top class furniture from leading Asian and international brands.

Sun Group’s resort property projects are designed and built by world-famous designers and contractors, with guaranteed profitability. The resorts are all managed by leading global hotel brands, which means very high service quality.

