Sun Group one of the best workplaces in Asia

Considered a leading media source for human resources in Asia, the magazine hosts an annual awards ceremony (HRAA) to recognize companies that possess remarkable levels of employee engagement, corporate culture and employer branding.

Representatives of Sun Group - Vietnam’s premier developer of luxury resorts, entertainment projects and tourism-related infrastructure - received this prestigious accolade at a recent awards ceremony held at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

The prize is a feather in the cap of Sun Group, a dynamic private company that has helped to transform Vietnam’s tourism industry in recent years by developing world class structures and top of the range amenities throughout the country.

The group has, in a short space of time, created a new generation of iconic landmarks.

But this singular achievement would not have been possible without the group strongly investing in its personnel. Attending the HRAA for the first time, the Sun Group notably surpassed 265 strong competitors to be chosen among the ‘Top 50 Enterprises with the Best Working Environment in Asia 2019’.

"Compared to many giants in Asia, the Sun Group is a young company with only 12 years of operations. However, it has shown significant growth and development, not only through impressive figures and timeless landmarks in Vietnam, but also in creating a positive working environment and business culture," said William Ng, editor-in-chief of HR Asia and chairman of the Awards Committee.

"Celebrating personal growth and success for all employees, the HR has been a constant factor in the sustainable development of the Sun Group over the past years," he added.

Speaking at the event, Tran Thi My Hanh, deputy general director of Sun Group, said: "With the philosophy of ‘good seeds only germinate and grow well in an optimal environment,’ the Sun Group has striven to provide employees with an engaging work environment that offers robust learning and development programs, and exciting opportunities for career advancement.

"Our innovative benefits and HR policies support the physical, mental and financial well-being of our employees and the people they love. We see talent as our most valuable asset and we are wholeheartedly committed to developing high-quality human resources."

In fact, the survey is the most vital factor used in determining who walks away with an award, accounting for 50 percent of the decision. The survey, and indeed the awards as a whole, is anchored in an assessment framework including three criteria: Collective organization for real engagement; Self: heart, mind & soul; Group: think, feel & do.

There is a rigorous selection process for HRAA which involves a comprehensive assessment of all participating organizations’ talent strategies, employee engagement and leadership effectiveness. The companies are subsequently analyzed by an independent panel of industry experts, academics and journalists. The process sees 9,850 workers from 265 companies complete an online employee-engagement survey (total engagement assessment model).

This survey covers 10 major markets in Asia: mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

As one of the winning companies, the Sun Group scored significantly higher in these areas compared to other participants. For example, for the question "Do you intend to continue working for Sun Group in the future?", the score was 4.60, above the industry average of 4.44. For the question "Does the company value people over profit?", the score was 4.57, well above the industry average of 3.89.

Besides winning the highly prestigious HR Asia Award 2019, the Sun Group has also been named in the list of 100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam for two consecutive years (2017 and 2018) by another survey conducted by Anphabe, a career network of management professionals, and market research firm INTAGE Vietnam.

These awards reflect the priority that the group has given to developing its human resources and creating a positive environment and working culture in which talented employees can thrive on a personal and professional level.

Being recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Asia also bolsters the group’s brand in the business community across the region.

Published on a quarterly basis, HR Asia Magazine reveals the latest professional knowledge and industry insights from HR heavyweights to equip HR professionals with relevant, local and up-to-date skills. With a distribution of 50,000 copies per issue and digital magazines, HR Asia now has more than 200,000 readers around the world.